PO-32 tonic
PO-33 K.O!
expected shipping date latest february 1st.
PO-35 speak
on PO-35 use the built in microphone to instantly record your own voice, and completely change its character. play with it, sequence it and add effects and drums on top.
PO-35 speak
vocal synthesizer and sequencer with built-in microphone for 8 different voice character sampling.
listen to sample
with PO-33, sample any sound source using line in or the built in microphone. melodic mode lets you play chromatic melodies and drum mode lets you play drums. sequence it all and add effects on top.
PO-33 K.O!
micro sampler with 40 second
sample memory and built-in
recording microphone.
unique to PO-32 tonic is its wide range of sonic capabilities. users can even use the standard desktop version of sonic charge microtonic to shape sounds, generate patches and pattern data, and have that transferred wirelessly back to the PO-32 tonic.
PO-32 tonic
drum synthesizer and sequencer
with unlimited sounds from
microtonic vst (sold separately)
through data transfer.
shipping date latest february 7th.
