introducing the metal series.

PO-32 tonic



PO-33 K.O!



PO-35 speak



on PO-35 use the built in microphone to instantly record your own voice, and completely change its character. play with it, sequence it and add effects and drums on top.



PO-35 speak

vocal synthesizer and sequencer with built-in microphone for 8 different voice character sampling.



microphone for sampling





120 seconds sample memory





sequencer



parameter locks



step multiplier



8 voice characters





8 effects







transpose and change scale





built-in speaker



3.5mm audio I/O



replaceable drum sounds with microtonic (sold separately)





jam sync



animated LCD display



folding stand



break away lock tab



clock + alarm clock



battery powered (2xAAA)



1 month battery life



2 year standby time



with PO-33, sample any sound source using line in or the built in microphone. melodic mode lets you play chromatic melodies and drum mode lets you play drums. sequence it all and add effects on top.



PO-33 K.O!

micro sampler with 40 second

sample memory and built-in

recording microphone.



microphone for sampling





8 melodic sample slots





8 drum slots





sequencer



16 effects



parameter locks



40 seconds sample memory





built-in speaker



3.5mm audio I/O



jam sync



animated LCD display



folding stand



break away lock tab



clock + alarm clock



battery powered (2xAAA)



1 month battery life



2 year standby time



unique to PO-32 tonic is its wide range of sonic capabilities. users can even use the standard desktop version of sonic charge microtonic to shape sounds, generate patches and pattern data, and have that transferred wirelessly back to the PO-32 tonic.



PO-32 tonic

drum synthesizer and sequencer

with unlimited sounds from

microtonic vst (sold separately)

through data transfer.



real synthesizer engines



sequencer



parameter locks



step multiplier



unlimited sounds with micro tonic (sold separately)





built-in speaker



microphone for data transfer





3.5mm audio I/O



jam sync



animated LCD display



folding stand



break away lock tab





clock + alarm clock



battery powered (2xAAA)



1 month battery life



2 year standby time



